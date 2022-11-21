An Post to set limits on free postage scheme to Ukraine in advance of Christmas rush

Mon, 21 Nov, 2022 - 10:32
Anne Lucey

Changes to the free “humanitarian” postage scheme to Ukraine will see limits on weight and number of items posted per transaction.

The measure is is being introduced to deal with the pre-Christmas rush and ensure delivery, according to An Post. Notices have been placed in post offices and the changes come into effect from Tuesday.

Huge queues have formed outside the main post office in Killarney in advance of the changes. The queue is down New Street, according to reports.

Any letter or parcel under 2kg will still be free. However, standard rates will apply to heavier items.

Free items are also being limited to “one per customer per transaction” and any items more than this will have to be paid for.

A spokesman for An Post said local post office staff will be able to monitor this.

Mail to Ukraine is via the UK and Poland and is taking up to six weeks.

The last date for postage to Ukraine is December 9 to ensure delivery by January 6, when Ukraine celebrates Christmas.

The changes in effect from Tuesday are “due to peak seasonal volumes and to preserve the service quality". 

More than 43,000 parcels have since March been delivered to Ukraine free of charge by An Post. The parcels include personal items as well as care items.

Among the items sent in care packages have been clothes, baby food, pet food, shoes, medical supplies, bed linen, and educational toys.

“The humanitarian mail, which has been delivered free of charge by An Post since March of this year, carry much-needed goods from Ukrainian refugees in Ireland to their families at home,” An Post said.

Cyril McGrane, An Post’s director of international mail has described the initiative as one of "love and comfort". 

An Post’s support was "built on a great tradition of co-operation and friendship among postal people the world over", he added.

An Post has now agreed to extend the Ukraine care package scheme until at least January of next year, the company also said.

"To help mailers, An Post will continue offering free posting to Ukraine but is reducing the current weight limit due to increased volume of traffic domestically and internationally at this time of year, to ensure delivery of items to Ukraine", it said.

