Weapons and over €200k of cocaine seized by gardaí in Dublin

Gardaí in Dublin have seized cocaine valued at approximately €210,000.

Two firearms, an assault rifle, and a machine pistol with silencer, as well as a quantity of ammunition were also recovered.

Sealed pre-rolled cannabis joints and mixing agents were also seized at the scene. The drugs are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland.

The discovery was made during searches of a housing complex in Finglas, as part of ongoing operations targeting organised crime.

No arrests have been made, and investigations are ongoing.

Speaking about the operation, Chief Superintendent Finbarr Murphy said: "The purpose of these firearms are to intimidate, harm, and kill.

I commend all of my colleagues involved in this operation on the recovery of these lethal weapons, which have now been removed from the control of criminal gangs.

"These searches are part of ongoing activity by the gardaí in Finglas, supported by regional and national units, intended on keeping the people of Finglas and the wider community safe.

"I continue to appeal to communities to engage and work with their local gardaí — by working together we can all play our part in keeping our families, friends, and neighbours safe.”