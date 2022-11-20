First Irish canonisation in quarter of a century begins for army chaplain

A canonisation cause has been opened for Fr Willie Doyle, who served as a chaplain in the 16th Irish Division of the British Army during the First World War.

This is the first canonisation process opened in Ireland in over a quarter of a century — the last being for Legion of Mary founder Frank Duff in 1996.

Fr Doyle was born in Dalkey, Co Dublin, in 1873 and entered the Jesuits in Rahan, Tullabeg, Co Offaly, in the Diocese of Meath in 1891.

The canonisation cause was opened by Bishop Tom Deenihan of the Diocese of Meath in the presence of nine other bishops and dozens of priests.

A congregation of several hundred people attended the event, including serving and retired members of the Defence Forces and the head chaplains of both the Irish and British armies.

The official ceremony involved a report on the life of Fr Doyle and a formal petition to open the cause, following which Bishop Deenihan read his official edict signifying the opening of the process.

The canonisation process can take many years. The first step is a diocesan investigation into the life and virtues of the 'servant of God'.

If the process is approved by the diocesan tribunals, it will proceed to the Roman phase where a panel of expert theologians will examine Fr Doyle’s life and virtues.

If Fr Doyle is found to have lived a life of heroic virtue, the Church will grant him the title 'Venerable', and can proceed to beatification and canonisation if the Vatican approves miracles following prayers through his intercession.

Commenting on the opening of the cause, president of the Father Willie Doyle Association, Patrick Kenny, said: “The opening of Fr Willie’s cause has been greeted by many with great enthusiasm. Since the news of his canonisation process was first announced, we have had requests for material about Fr Willie from all around Ireland and indeed from many other countries, including Europe and North and South America.

Many people, from all around the world, have written to us to ask for prayers for their healing through Fr Willie’s intercession. It is evident that there is a strong affection for Fr Willie out there, and it is notable that young people are especially impressed with the witness of his life.

"We look forward to introducing more people to Fr Willie’s powerful story in the months and years ahead, and we encourage people to come forward and help us in whatever way they can in this exciting project”.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the diocesan postulator Fr John Hogan said: “We believe the life and death of Fr Doyle have immense importance for the Church. He is a good and holy model of the priestly life.

"He is a sign of hope for those suffering with mental health issues due to his own experience and recovery from a psychological breakdown in his youth.

"His desire to offer his life, penances, and even his death as a reparation for the sins of priests can resonate with the Church in these times.

"His love and service of German soldiers offers the Church an example of universal charity. Fr Willie can be seen as a servant of peace and reconciliation and a model of true ecumenism.

"In many ways, his life and witness are more relevant to us now than they were 100 years ago”.