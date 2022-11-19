Police make ‘significant’ find of guns, ammunition and pipe bombs in Belfast

PSNI Officers attended a scene in east Belfast on Friday after the discovery of a suspicious object (PA)

Sat, 19 Nov, 2022 - 15:40
Rebecca Black and David Young, PA

Eight firearms, a large quantity of ammunition and three pipe bombs have been seized in what has been termed as a “significant” police operation into paramilitary activity in Belfast.

Detective Chief Superintendent Andy Hill said it was part of a long-running pre-planned operation against the East Belfast UVF.

Four searches were carried out at a number of residential properties and one business premises in the lower Newtownards Road area, and four men aged 34, 47, 49 and 51 years, were arrested.

The men were taken to Musgrave Serious Crime suite for questioning.

The storing of these weapons in this residential area also demonstrates the reckless actions of paramilitaries who don’t care who they cause harm to or disrupt, or put at risk

Two vehicles, balaclavas and UVF emblems and flags were also seized during the searches.

The firearms were described as pistols. All the seizures are to be tested, but are being treated by police as working weapons.

There was a security operation in areas of east Belfast on Friday evening into the early hours of Saturday while the searches were ongoing.

Det Supt Hill, who is the head of the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Branch, said the storage of the explosive devices meant that roads had to be closed and local people evacuated during the operation.

“We would like to thank the public for their patience as we managed this operation,” he said.

“The storing of these weapons in this residential area also demonstrates the reckless actions of paramilitaries who don’t care who they cause harm to or disrupt, or put at risk.

“East Belfast UVF continues to be involved in a range of paramilitary crime, including violence, intimidation, money laundering and drug dealing causing harm to their own communities.

“The Paramilitary Crime Task Force remains committed to the relentless pursuit of East Belfast UVF to tackle the harm they pose to local people.”

He added: “I feel this is a very significant find that denies East Belfast UVF and paramilitaries the opportunities to cause harm to the local communities by us taking it off the streets.”

Varadkar condemns 'attempted murder' of two PSNI officers in Tyrone

