Thousands more will be eligible for social housing as income limits to increase

Social housing thresholds are to increase by €5,000 across the country from the new year, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has confirmed.

Speaking in Dublin, Mr Martin confirmed that limits for most parts of the country will be raised. Those limits were increased in five counties, but for the remaining 21, they have remained stationary.

This move will allow a much greater number of people to become eligible for social housing as well as for the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) support.

Opposition parties and housing charities have repeatedly called for a rise in qualifying income thresholds.

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien is expected to make the announcement next week following agreement at the Cabinet subcommittee on housing.

A review of social housing limits was conducted last year, leading to a rise in five local authority areas last month.

From October, baseline limits in Clare, Carlow, Laois, Galway, and Westmeath increased from €25,000 to €30,000.

However, other parts of the country have not seen increases since 2011.

All 31 local authority areas, including the aforementioned five counties, will see a rise of €5,000 from January 1, 2023.

A broader examination of the entire social housing model is under way and is due to be completed next year.

The increases in January are seen as an interim measure.

Mr Martin was speaking at a Fianna Fáil councillors conference this morning, where housing is one of the main areas under discussion.

Responding to an Irish Examiner report that Cork-based charity Penny Dinners is now providing up to 1,000 meals a day, Mr Martin said the Government would support organisations and people on the ground.

He also said that social welfare increases would kick in in January, in addition to the recent once-off payments.

Twitter redundancies

Mr Martin also said Twitter’s treatment of its sacked staff is “unacceptable” and that people need to be treated with dignity and respect.

He said the “frenzy” around the company has been a matter of great anxiety for the employees involved.

“To those employees have to go to them at this time prior to Christmas, that they're losing jobs, and also the manner in which this has been communicated to them by Twitter it's in my view, it's unacceptable. People need to be treated with dignity and respect,” he said.

Mr Martin said that has not happened in the context of the Twitter announcements.

“It's been a frenzy. It's been very uncertain for employees, it's been very sudden, and they've been treated, I think in an unacceptable way. There's a better way to work through these issues,” he said.

He said despite the job losses, the tech sector in Ireland has seen exponential growth in a very short time span.

Mr Martin said the Government has got to make sure we consolidate work to protect the jobs we have, but also look at opportunities into the future that will undoubtedly emerge because of the foundations that we have.