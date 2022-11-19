Families to receive findings of review into organ incineration by next week

Cork University Maternity Hospital. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Sat, 19 Nov, 2022 - 02:00
Ann Murphy

The findings of a review into how the perinatal organs of 18 babies were sent from Cork University Maternity Hospital for incineration abroad without consent will be provided to the infants’ parents in the coming days.

The families were notified on Friday that the final report from the review team will be provided to them by next Friday.

The organs were sent from CUMH to Antwerp for incineration with industrial waste in late March and early April 2020 without the knowledge or permission of the parents.

'The Voice of Our Angels' Group protesting at Cork University Hospital (CUH) about organ retention/disposal. Picture: Larry Cummins
'The Voice of Our Angels' Group protesting at Cork University Hospital (CUH) about organ retention/disposal. Picture: Larry Cummins

An investigation into the matter was due to be released by November 2021, but was hit with a series of delays. The families then expected to receive a draft report by September 30 this year, but again, it was not forthcoming.

Earlier this week, the Irish Examiner revealed how families were told they would not be receiving a copy of the draft and would instead have to wait until the final report was completed. No timeframe was given.

However, following that report, correspondence was sent to the families on Friday, notifying them that the review team is currently “at the last stages of finalising the report”.

It is now expected that you will receive the final report by next Friday," it said.

The correspondence concluded by apologising for the “significant ongoing delays”.

According to HSE standards, organs retained after autopsies should be sensitively disposed of by burial or cremation only.

The organs of the 18 babies were initially stored in the morgue at Cork University Hospital after being released by the pathology department following autopsies.

According to internal correspondence, mortuary staff at CUH became aware early in 2020 that its burial plot in Curraghkippane’s St Mary’s Cemetery was full and the organs could not be buried.

Read More

'Looking at his pictures hurt': Parents still waiting for answers over incineration of baby organs

HSEOrgansOrganisation: CUMH
