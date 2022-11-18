Homeless children 'don’t get counted, so they don’t count', conference told

Homeless children 'don’t get counted, so they don’t count', conference told

Dr Rory Hearne said 759 families presented as homeless across the country in six months of this year, with a likely impact on more than 1,400 children. File picture: Jim Coughlan.

Fri, 18 Nov, 2022 - 17:48
Noel Baker, Social Affairs Correspondent

The number of children presenting as homeless is not being accurately gauged because of hidden homelessness.

A conference has also heard the true cost of the crisis on children is not being fully valued.

Dr Rory Hearne of the Department of Applied Social Studies, Maynooth University, said the impact of homelessness on children: "If they don’t get counted, they don’t count."

He made his comments at an event organised by the Prevention and Early Intervention Network, which also heard from Imelda Graham, a learning consultant, that children in homeless and emergency accommodation don’t have opportunities to play, which affects their development. She gave the example where children who do not engage in messy play have trouble toilet-training and bodily autonomy.

Anne Coupofoulos, a British academic and dietitian, described how mothers' roles "unravel", as they can’t cook for and nurture their children, with pregnant women in homeless accommodation at risk of malnourishment.

In his presentation, entitled 'The invisible children: homelessness, insecure housing and trauma in children affected by the housing crisis in Ireland', Dr Hearne highlighted what he said was the invisibility of children in homeless statistics.

Referring to the scale of house loss in research supported by Irish Research Council New Foundations, he said nationally in the first six months of this year, 1,382 families presented as homeless and so experienced point of loss of home, or loss of home, which he said was a "serious housing trauma".

"That is likely to be almost 3,000 children in just six months experiencing some aspect of house loss, homelessness," he said. 

"We can see here that there is no measurement or presentation of the data of the number of children with these families experiencing this. So this data for children is missing. 

It shows the failure to include and value and measure children experiencing homelessness at a national level."

He said 759 families presented as homeless across the country in six months of this year, with a likely impact on more than 1,400 children, which he said begged a number of questions, such as how many children went in and out of emergency accommodation, and how many experienced emergency accommodation.

He estimated that in the past two and a half years in Dublin, some 3,909 families presented as homeless, with 8,208 children experiencing some aspect of homelessness trauma.

He said homelessness was clearly an adverse childhood experience and added: "If we know its so bad why are we not tracking to respond and provide a tailored response?

"Yet we do not identify these as an at-risk group — not counted — if not counted they are not supported or prioritised in policy response.

"Families and children homeless need specific policy intervention, specific plan and strategy, specific intervention. Each family, each child, measured, tracked, followed up, screened, assessed, and offered appropriate tailored support."

The Prevention and Early Intervention Network’s national co-ordinator, Dr Maria O’Dwyer, said: "Secure tenancy and timely, accessible supports are key for children and families at risk of homelessness. 

"Emergency accommodation is a harrowing experience that uproots children from everything that is familiar. Political will and ring-fenced budgets for prevention are key to ensuring that every child has a place that they know as home."

Read More

Girl, 11, was 'too ashamed' to invite friends to homeless hub

More in this section

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Irish students Ukrainians will still flee to Ireland despite accommodation shortage, says ambassador
Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Irish students Take care of your freedom, Ukraine's Zelenskyy tells Irish students
Irish Government announcement on defence forces funding Cop-27 talks extended in bid to reach breakthrough
#Homelessness#HousingChildrenPerson: Dr Rory Hearne
<p>'The new guidelines clearly state that those who have a need to build their own home in rural Ireland will be permitted to do so if they have a clear economic or social need.'</p>

Minister insists right to build one-off rural homes will not be changed 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.263 s