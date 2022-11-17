Irish Examiner scoops top prizes at Newsbrands journalism awards

Irish Examiner scoops top prizes at Newsbrands journalism awards

Pictured with their awards are (from left) Ciara Phelan, Daniel McConnell, Noel Baker and Ann Murphy.

Thu, 17 Nov, 2022 - 17:17
Conor Capplis

The Irish Examiner has won six awards at the Newsbrands Ireland awards. 

Political Editor Daniel McConnell won three prizes at the event, including the coveted Journalist of the Year.

He was also recognised for Political Journalist of the Year and Scoop of the Year.

The Irish Examiner also won the award for Campaigning Journalism for news reporter Ann Murphy’s work on a Sex for Rent series. Ms Murphy was also shortlisted for Crime Journalist of the Year and Scoop of the Year.

Podcast of the Year went to the Irish Examiner’s The Lost American, from social affairs correspondent Noel Baker and journalist Mostafa Darwish.

The Irish Examiner team at the 2022 NewsBrands Ireland Journalism Awards in the Mansion House.
Ciara Phelan won the award for Young Journalist of the Year for her work in the Irish Daily Mirror, and she has since joined the Irish Examiner as a Political Reporter.

The Irish Examiner was also shortlisted for the Digital Innovation award for creative use of Instagram reels

Special correspondent Mick Clifford was shortlisted for Features Journalist of the Year (Broadsheet), which was awarded to Rosita Boland in The Irish Times.

Among other wins at the awards included News Reporter of the Year which was won by Shane Phelan in the Irish Independent.

The Irish Sun took home Front Page of the Year with its coverage of Katie Taylor’s world title factory in the US, reading: “Fairy Tayl of New York.” 

The Irish Daily Star won Headline of the Year with its front-page coverage of a Kinahan gang crackdown in the middle east with “Kiss Your Assets Dubai”.

