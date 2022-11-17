'These people are gouging us': Haulage association hits out at toll charge increase 

The president of the Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA) has expressed disbelief that toll companies would be “so audacious” to announce an increase in tolls at a time when there is a cost of living crisis.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) confirmed on Thursday that motorway toll charges across the country will rise to their maximum permitted price in the coming weeks.

The price increases, which TII says are being introduced due to inflation, will come into effect on January 1, 2023.

On the M1, M7, M8, N6, N25 at Waterford and N18 Limerick Tunnel, tolls for cars will increase from €2 to €2.10.

For buses and large goods vehicles (LGVs), prices will increase from €3.50 to €3.80. Hauliers face hikes from €4.90 to €5.40 and €6.30 to €6.80 per journey, depending on whether the vehicle has two to three axles or four axles.

Annual costs rise

IRHA president Eugene Drennan said the increase of 10% for trucks would mean an annual increase of between €20,000 to €30,000 for companies in the northwest of the country that have to make the longest journeys.

Many were already leaving the haulage sector because of increased fuel costs, he said.

The toll companies were already making “massive revenue” and did not need to increase costs, Mr Drennan tor RTÉ's News at One. It was “nonsensical” to do so and was a form of further taxation, he claimed.

“These people are gouging us”.

For the barrier-free M50 toll, tagged goods vehicles weighing less than 2,000kg, and buses will be charged €3.20, up from €3. Vehicles of this size caught on video will see fares increase by 30c to €3.80. Unregistered vehicles in this category will also be upped by 30c, from €4.10 to €4.40.

The only tolled road in the country that will not see price rises is the Dublin Tunnel.

Call for State review

On the same programme, Labour Party transport spokesperson Duncan Smith called for a freeze on toll prices. The increase had come as a surprise to everyone in the Dáil, he said, and was not wanted by anyone — the public or politicians.

An increase was not appropriate at this time. The toll companies had a contract with the State which could talk with them, he said. It was up to the State to review these contracts at some stage, he urged.

The State owned the roads, the State had a duty to enquire why the increase was being introduced, he added. It could not be taken “as a given” that prices had to go up.

It was not a climate change issue or an anti-congestion issue, it was a money issue, he said.

“We can’t just accept that they can be making these increases when people are under pressure. This is not the time for price increases. The Government has to step in to do everything in its power.”

TII needed to provide details about why these increases were required. He said he knew that roads did not exist without maintenance, but this increase had “landed like a bolt out of the blue”.