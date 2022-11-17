Gardaí conclude forensic examinations of Creeslough explosion site 

Gardaí investigating the fatal explosion in Creeslough, Co Donegal, which claimed the lives of 10 people, say they have concluded their forensic examinations of the scene of the blast.

On two occasions, gardaí successfully applied to the High Court to extend the time the scene at the Applegreen service station could be preserved under Section 5 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006.

At 12.30pm on Thursday afternoon, road traffic diversions which had been in place around the scene since the explosion were removed.

Examinations of the scene involved the Health and Safety Authority, the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities, members of the Garda Technical Bureau and representatives from Det Norske Veritas, an international company that specialises in the investigation and testing of energy systems.

The overall Garda investigation into the cause of the October 7 explosion is still ongoing.

Gardaí at site of the explosion in Creeslough last month. Pitcure: Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie

A large amount of debris has been removed from the site to a secure location for further technical examination.

Late last month, gardaí said they had opened more than 500 lines of inquiry into the explosion and taken more than 260 statements from members of the public.

The 10 people who were killed in the explosion in Creeslough were: Catherine O'Donnell, 39, and her son James Monaghan, 13; Robert Garwe, 50, and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe; Leona Harper, 14; Jessica Gallagher, 24; James O'Flaherty, 48; Martin McGill, 49; Martina Martin, 49, and Hugh Kelly, 59.

A spokesperson for the gardaí thanked the community in Creeslough for their assistance and cooperation during the period of scene examination.

"Our thoughts continue to be with the families of the deceased, and all those injured and affected by this occurrence," the spokesperson said.