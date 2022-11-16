Pedestrian, 70s, killed after being struck by car

The road is currently closed and Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested to attend the scene. Picture: Niall Carson/PA

Wed, 16 Nov, 2022 - 21:23
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to a fatal traffic incident in Co Meath to come forward.

The collision occurred at around 1.25pm this afternoon in the Kilcarn Court area of Navan.

A pedestrian, a woman aged in her 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

The road is currently closed and Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested to attend the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the Kilcarn Court area between 1pm and 1.45pm to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Navan Garda Station on 046 9079930, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

