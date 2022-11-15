RTÉ spent €305,000 on TV and radio show guests last year

The Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy. The average payment for each guest was around €600.

Tue, 15 Nov, 2022 - 14:45
Ken Foxe

RTÉ’s most popular TV and radio shows paid out more than €305,000 to guests and contributors last year for appearing on screen or on the airwaves.

More than a third of that money — or just under €114,000 in total — was paid to guests of The Late Late Show, according to RTÉ.

They said €98,405 had been paid out to 164 special guests on the show in 2021, or around €2,800 in fees for each of the 35 episodes that aired.

The average payment for each guest was around €600, although some guests would have been paid more and others less than that amount.

A further €14,487 was splashed out on one show — The St Patrick’s Day Late Late Special — and covered seventeen separate guest payments of around €850 per person.

For The Late Late Toy Show, there were payments of €1,080 to two guests, or the equivalent of €540 per person.

Broadcaster Claire Byrne. Fees totalling €53,277 were paid to 900 different contributors.
The next highest overall spend was Today With Claire Byrne where fees totalling €53,277 were paid to 900 different contributors to the show.

That worked out at around €60 per person, according to figures released by RTÉ in response to an FOI request.

Brendan O’Connor’s radio show paid out €42,487 in guest fees to 663 different people at the rate of around €64 per contributor.

Payments of €14,035 were made by The Ray D’Arcy Show to cover the costs of 149 guests, or around €95 per appearance.

The bill for Sunday with Miriam [O’Callaghan] was €7,056 and that paid for 49 separate contributors, or an average of €144 per appearance.

Very small sums were also paid out by The Ryan Tubridy Show — ten guests shared €1,065  — and Saturday with Katie Hannon where six contributors were paid a combined €270.

Radio fees

On radio, Morning Ireland clocked up fees of €16,475 to cover the cost of 340 guests, or around €48 per appearance.

RTÉ’s Primetime had a fee bill of €9,733 and that paid for 121 contributors, an average of €80 or so for each contributor.

Claire Byrne Live  — which has since been taken off the schedules — had a bill of just under €7,000 to cover the cost of 82 contributors.

That worked out at about at around €85 per appearance, according to the data released.

RTÉ said they could not provide details of fees paid for guests of The Tommy Tiernan Show, saying that programme was made by an independent production company.

They said the information was commercially sensitive and confidential to the makers of the show.

RTÉ added: “Guests would be far less likely to appear on a programme if fees they received were to be made public.” 

The fees did not include the cost of hospitality, including transport and hotel accommodation, which is occasionally provided to contributors.

An information note from RTÉ said: “In general, RTÉ pays for guests and contributors, including local and international journalists, artists, and musicians for the time they give to perform on or contribute to RTÉ programmes.

“However, where the guest is promoting a film, album, programme or book ... no fee is usually paid. Political representatives are not paid a fee when they appear on programmes.”

Execution Time: 0.23 s