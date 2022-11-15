Aviva Stadium and Croke Park will host seven Euro 2028 games if bid approved

Aviva Stadium and Croke Park will host seven Euro 2028 games if bid approved

That bid will state that the Aviva Stadium and Croke Park would potentially share seven games if the bid is successful, but would not include other smaller stadia such as the RDS, Thomond Park, Páirc Uí Chaoimh or Semple Stadium. Picture: Conor Ó Mearáin / Collins

Tue, 15 Nov, 2022 - 02:00
Daniel McConnell,  Political Editor

The Aviva Stadium and Croke Park will host seven games between them at the Euro 2028 championships should a bid to be approved by Cabinet on Tuesday prove successful.

As many as 120,000 fans are expected to travel to Ireland for the tournament, which could be worth up to €250m to the economy, estimates indicate.

Sports Ministers Catherine Martin and Jack Chambers will seek Cabinet approval to submit a formal joint bid to host Euro 2028 along with England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The two ministers will ask Cabinet to approve a letter of support to the FAI to allow it to submit a preliminary bid to jointly host the tournament with the other football associations.

A preliminary business case which contains a detailed cost-benefit analysis has been carried out and the ministers will recommend to Cabinet that Ireland supports the submission of a bid, senior Government sources have said.

Unlike other major sporting events, there is no hosting fee, but upgrades to venues, policing and fan zones would have to be paid for by the host nations.

Once approved by Cabinet, the joint bid by Ireland and the UK, along with the five football associations, must be submitted before Uefa’s Wednesday deadline.

The preliminary bid to be submitted this week will comprise a detailed plan outlining how the five host nations would deliver on Uefa’s hosting requirements for Euro 2028.

A final bid dossier must then be submitted in April with a decision on who will host the tournament expected from Uefa in September.

That bid will state that the Aviva Stadium and Croke Park would potentially share seven games if the bid is successful, but would not include other smaller stadia such as the RDS, Thomond Park, Páirc Uí Chaoimh or Semple Stadium.

A big advantage from an Irish perspective is that the Aviva had been due to host games for Euro 2020 and will host the 2024 Europa League Final, so any required upgrading costs would be low.

Croke Park would require greater investment, the Cabinet memorandum states.

Uefa previously announced that Euro 28 will consist of 24 teams, not 32 as had been considered at one point.

On the economic benefits, a report conducted following the Euro 2016 event in France showed a total of 613,000 visitors had come to France for the event, spending an average of €154 per day. The report estimated the economic impact of hosting the tournament for France at €1.22bn.
It is understood Mr Chambers met remotely with representatives from England, Scotland, Wales and the North last week to discuss the bid.

Sources have said the bid is believed to have a strong change of success, with Turkey the only other rival to host football’s second biggest tournament.

The memo to be brought before Cabinet will outline a range of economic and social benefits to co-hosting the tournament.

Among the benefits to be outlined to Cabinet include increased participation in sports, tourism boosts, with Ireland placed on the world stage to a new demographic, and developing relations north-south and east-west.

Read More

Calls for holiday homes and vacant buildings to be used by Ukrainian refugees

More in this section

Victims of terrorism Terrorism victims deserve better, daughter says on anniversary of father’s death
'I don't want your apologies... I want action. I want change' 'I don't want your apologies... I want action. I want change'
Elderly woman, 93, dragged along ground by bag snatchers, court told Elderly woman, 93, dragged along ground by bag snatchers, court told
Event: Euro 28
<p>'We cherish the memories of a loving wife, mother, daughter and sister, whose ability to deal with the struggles of life has inspired not only ourselves but an entire nation.' Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins</p>

'The heart and soul of our family': Vicky Phelan's family speak of immense grief

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.224 s