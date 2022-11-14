Hospital closed doors to new admissions when conditions became ‘unsafe’

Hospital closed doors to new admissions when conditions became ‘unsafe’
A major incident was called at Antrim Area Hospital on Saturday (Liam McBurney/PA)
Mon, 14 Nov, 2022 - 11:32
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A Northern Ireland hospital closed its doors to new admissions on Saturday night because conditions had become unsafe, a health chief has said.

Jennifer Welsh, chief executive at the Northern Health Trust, said the situation in the emergency department (ED) at Antrim Area Hospital on Monday remained “extremely pressured”.

A major incident was declared at the weekend when a high number of critically ill patients arrived in quick succession at the Co Antrim hospital, prompting the decision to temporarily close the doors to new admissions.

Ms Welsh said there were 45 patients in the ED on Monday for whom a decision to admit had been made, but for whom no bed is available.

She told the BBC Good Morning Ulster programme: “That would have been unthinkable about four or five years ago, we would have never seen numbers like that.

“Unfortunately coming in to 45 DTAs (decisions to admit) in the morning is now pretty much normal business and that is not acceptable.

“The situation remains extremely pressured, not just in Antrim but right across many of Northern Ireland’s emergency departments.”

She added: “They (the patients) are waiting within the emergency department. Many of them will be in single rooms within the emergency department, but there are many other people who are in corridor beds.

“Antrim is well known in terms of not having enough beds. We do have extra beds commissioned but they won’t be coming until the end of February.”

Referring to the decision to call a major incident on Saturday night, Ms Welsh said pressure had been building for days.

She said: “We had a high number of people arriving. A very high number of patients in the department.

“At the time we called the incident there were 131 patients and about 66 of them had a decision to admit and no bed available.

Antrim Area Hospital is one of the busiest in Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)

“At that stage our resuscitation unit was already full, it was over full.

“Then we got the news we had three more standby ambulances coming in. That is critically ill patients who had to be brought into our resuscitation department as quickly as possible and we simply could not cope.

“The safest thing to do in those circumstances is to call the major incident, to effectively close the door and what that means is that people are conveyed to the next nearest emergency department to ensure they begin the urgent treatment that they need because we were not able to do that.

“It was the right call to say that it was unsafe. It was unsafe at that time.”

The incident is the latest to hit Northern Ireland’s health service, which is facing significant budget constraints and spiralling waiting lists.

On Sunday, the Belfast Health Trust appealed for available nursing staff to go to hospitals to help alleviate pressures.

On Monday, the Western Trust said Altnagelvin Hospital in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, was under extreme pressure and urged the public only to attend the ED in emergency or life-threatening situations.

Read More

'End of November' for pandemic bonus to be paid to workers still waiting

More in this section

Seasonal flu jab campaign launched Alzheimer’s jab failed to meet goal on reducing memory decline, company says
Man, 67, dies after road collision in Co Tipperary Man, 67, dies after road collision in Co Tipperary
Garda Stock Motorcyclist dies after collision with tractor
hospitalPlace: Northern Ireland
<p>Spanish police spokesman confirmed the arrest of five young men on suspicion of a crime of unlawful detention. File photo: AP/Manu Mielniezuk</p>

Young Irishman among five charged with detaining two teenage girls in Costa Del Sol

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.24 s