Hit and run in Wexford leaves young man in serious condition

The young man remains in a serious condition.

Sun, 13 Nov, 2022 - 16:15
Eimer McAuley

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a hit and run in Gorey, Co Wexford left a man in his early 20s in a serious condition. 

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday morning at around 2.30am. 

Gardaí found the man, a pedestrian, by the side of the Arklow road in Ballydermot with serious head injuries. 

The vehicle failed to remain at the scene.

The injured man was taken to St Vincents Hospital in Dublin via ambulance, where he remains in a serious condition. 

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. 

Any road users who were travelling in Ballydermot on the Arklow Road, Gorey in the early hours of Saturday morning 12th November, 2022 between 2am and 3am and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gorey Garda Station on (053) 942 1222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Place: Wexford
