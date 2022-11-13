Half of undocumented migrants applying to stay in Ireland come from Brazil, China, and Pakistan

Thirty three applicants came from US citizens, and 13 each from Canada and New Zealand, and 13 from an “unknown” country.
“Unfortunately, this makes them more vulnerable to exploitation due to their precarious legal situation. However, this scheme provided an opportunity for those who applied, and met its criteria, to remain and reside in the State and to become part of mainstream Irish society rather than living on its margins.”
The spokesman added that applicants were being examined “pragmatically and humanely” with supports in place for all who made an application.