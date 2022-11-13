Investigation underway after Carlow boy dies in tragic accident

Investigation underway after Carlow boy dies in tragic accident

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of a local housing estate on the outskirts of the town on Saturday shortly after 11am.

Sun, 13 Nov, 2022 - 13:00
Sarah Slater

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances around the death of a teenage boy who died in an accident in Carlow town.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene of a local housing estate on the outskirts of the town on Saturday shortly after 11am.

It is understood the 13-year-old boy sustained fatal injuries in what is believed to be a tragic accident.

The young boy was a second-year student at the presentation college in Carlow.

In a statement, gardaí said: “Gardaí, ambulance and local emergency services responded to an incident in a housing estate in Carlow town, Co. Carlow, shortly after 11am, on Saturday the 12th of November,” a garda spokesperson said.

“A 13-year-old boy was removed from the scene by ambulance to St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny where he was later pronounced dead.” 

Gardaí confirmed that the local coroner has been notified, a post-mortem examination is to be carried out at University Hospital Waterford and enquiries are ongoing.

Read More

Man arrested after woman found dead in Co Meath

More in this section

PSNI stock Woman arrested after pedestrian, 58, killed in collision in Portrush
Cost-of-living protests held across Ireland as Taoiseach defends 'substantial interventions' Cost-of-living protests held across Ireland as Taoiseach defends 'substantial interventions'
Climate change protest Activists highlight Ireland’s famine history as they call for climate action
The Police Service of Northern Ireland and other authorities are investigating the death of a two-year-old on a farm (PA)

Police and health and safety authorities investigate two-year-old boy’s death on farm

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.267 s