'End of November' for pandemic bonus to be paid to workers still waiting

The State has struggled to pay all eligible workers because the likes of agency workers, Section 38 employees, and third-party contractors can be difficult to identify. Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Sun, 13 Nov, 2022 - 13:17
Niamh Griffin and Cianan Brennan

Many of the remaining workers who have yet to receive their €1,000 pandemic recognition payment will have done so by the end of November, the HSE had said

While the payment was first announced in January, some healthcare staff have yet to receive it. The State has struggled to pay all eligible workers because the likes of agency workers, Section 38 employees, — agencies funded by the HSE whose workers are categorised as public servants — and third-party contractors can be difficult to identify.

The recognition payment was initiated by the State as a means of compensating frontline workers for their collective efforts in managing public health during the lockdown periods of Covid-19.

Last month the HSE awarded a tender to consultants Kosi to help in delivering the pandemic payment to non-HSE staff.

A spokesperson said that the HSE, with support from Kosi, is “engaged in a process” to implement the payment of the bonus to workers in non-HSE and non-Section 38 organisations.

That cohort of workers includes those employed in private sector nursing homes, Section 39 (in receipt of State grant aid) long-term care facilities for those with disabilities, agency workers in the HSE, and home help or home care assistants contracted to the HSE.

The spokesperson said that communication had issued from the HSE on November 1 to organisations of potentially eligible employees detailing how those bodies could apply for the payment for their workers.

“The HSE intends to make payments around mid-November 2022 to employers who have returned their costed liability regarding their eligible employees,” the spokesperson said.

“(This) should permit them to pay those employees on or about the end November 2022,” they said. 

The spokesperson acknowledged, however, that not all eligible workers will necessarily be identified for remuneration via the initial November tranche of payments, meaning some staff will not receive their bonus heading into Christmas.

Reasons for those employees being missed include resignations, retirements, and outstanding queries as to their status, the spokesperson said.

“For those employees the HSE will be accepting further applications for funding from their employers or former employers which will be processed as an ongoing exercise until completion,” they added.

Roughly 124,000 HSE and Section 38 staff had received the payment as at the end of October.

 

'I worked every day of Covid': Nursing home staff write 2,000 letters of protest over delay in pandemic bonus

