Woman arrested after pedestrian, 58, killed in collision in Portrush

Woman arrested after pedestrian, 58, killed in collision in Portrush
Police have named the pedestrian killed in Portrush (PA)
Sat, 12 Nov, 2022 - 16:04
David Young, PA

A 58-year-old pedestrian has died after a traffic collision in Portrush.

The man has been named as Michael McCormick from the Coleraine area.

A woman in her 30s was arrested in relation to the incident, which happened in the Atlantic Road area of Portrush at around 2.15am on Saturday.

The woman, who was detained on suspicion of several offences, remained in police custody on Saturday afternoon.

The Atlantic Road was closed for a period of time following the collision but was subsequently reopened to traffic.

Police have appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have any dash cam footage from the area before or after the time of the collision to come forward.

More in this section

Climate change protest Activists highlight Ireland’s famine history as they call for climate action
Stormont executive Sinn Féin and DUP strengthen positions as two largest NI parties – poll
Garda stock Woman dies after being hit by motorcyclist in Dublin
pedestrianPlace: Northern Ireland
<p> Protesters highlighting the cost of living crisis march through Cork City centre. Picture: Larry Cummins</p>

Cost-of-living protests held across Ireland as Taoiseach defends 'substantial interventions'

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.232 s