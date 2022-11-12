Woman arrested after pedestrian, 58, killed in collision in Portrush

A 58-year-old pedestrian has died after a traffic collision in Portrush.

The man has been named as Michael McCormick from the Coleraine area.

A woman in her 30s was arrested in relation to the incident, which happened in the Atlantic Road area of Portrush at around 2.15am on Saturday.

The woman, who was detained on suspicion of several offences, remained in police custody on Saturday afternoon.

The Atlantic Road was closed for a period of time following the collision but was subsequently reopened to traffic.

Police have appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have any dash cam footage from the area before or after the time of the collision to come forward.