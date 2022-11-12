Cost-of-living protests held across Ireland as Taoiseach defends 'substantial interventions'

Cost-of-living protests held across Ireland as Taoiseach defends 'substantial interventions'

Protesters highlighting the cost of living crisis march through Cork City centre. Picture: Larry Cummins

Sat, 12 Nov, 2022 - 16:09
David Young and Gráinne Ní Aodha

A series of protests highlighting the cost-of-living crisis have taken place across Ireland.

Around 20 regional demonstrations were held on Saturday under the umbrella of the Cost of Living Coalition.

The group, made up of 30 organisations including trade unionists, student and pensioner bodies, and opposition political parties, is urging the Government to take radical action on the inflation and housing crises in Ireland.

Labour Party leader Ivana Bacik addressed the protest in Rathmines in Dublin, stating: “We want to see really radical action being taken to address the rising cost of living, soaring inflation rates and in particular the huge cost so many individuals and households are facing in rising rent and in rising mortgage prices too.”

Protesters highlighting the cost of living crisis march through Cork City centre. Picture: Larry Cummins
Protesters highlighting the cost of living crisis march through Cork City centre. Picture: Larry Cummins

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy, who was involved in organising the protest in Tallaght, south Dublin, said momentum behind the campaign was growing.

“The momentum is going to continue to grow because I think as the winter hits, pressure is really going to come on people and they will see that enough hasn’t been done to protect people,” he said.

“It is going to get cold. People are going to have to put on the heat and then they’re going to realise just how much gas prices, oil prices, everything has increased.” 

He added: “People are in real crisis situations. There’s loads of people, particularly older people, people on fixed incomes, just can’t afford to be heating their homes this winter.” 

In September, thousands took to the streets of Dublin in a pre-budget protest aimed at ramping up pressure on the coalition government to take action.

The Government’s €11bn budget package unveiled late in September comprised €6.9bn in budgetary measures for next year, as well as a €4.1bn package of one-off measures to help tackle the rising cost of living for individuals, families and households.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin opens the new Stroke Unit at Cork University Hospital (CUH). Picture: John Allen/Provision
Taoiseach Micheál Martin opens the new Stroke Unit at Cork University Hospital (CUH). Picture: John Allen/Provision

A protest in Cork took place shortly after the Taoiseach opened a new stroke unit at Cork University Hospital.

Speaking to reporters at the opening, Micheál Martin said the Government's budget package contained "substantial interventions" to help people with living costs.

Mr Martin highlighted a range of measures, including an energy credit and social welfare payments, that the Government has introduced. 

"If you add it all up cumulatively, it is a very significant intervention by Government to contribute to alleviating the pressures on people during what is a very difficult wartime situation where we have an escalating energy crisis."

Read More

'Poor service' and inflation will cause long-term damage to tourism, warns Fáilte Ireland

More in this section

Climate change protest Activists highlight Ireland’s famine history as they call for climate action
Stormont executive Sinn Féin and DUP strengthen positions as two largest NI parties – poll
Garda stock Woman dies after being hit by motorcyclist in Dublin
#Cost of living
PSNI stock

Woman arrested after pedestrian, 58, killed in collision in Portrush

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.233 s