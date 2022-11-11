Young boy dies on farm in Co Antrim

A young boy has died at a farm in Ballymoney, Co Antrim.

Police said they were in attendance after a “sudden death” in the Ballymoney area on Friday night.

The boy is believed to be two years old.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it received a call shortly after 12.30pm on Friday following reports of a “farm incident”.

North Antrim MLA Patricia O’Lynn said her thoughts were with the family of the child who are facing “unspeakable heartbreak”.

She wrote in a post on Twitter: “As news breaks of the tragic death of child in the Bravallen Road area of Ballymoney, my thoughts are with the family now facing unspeakable heartbreak.

“Ballymoney is a close-knit town and this news has sent waves of grief across the community.”

Ballymoney DUP councillor Mervyn Storey said the family of the boy have been plunged into “incalculable” sorrow.

“Words are hard to find in commenting on this tragic incident that has resulted in the death of a little two-year-old boy,” Mr Storey said.

“It is incalculable the sorrow that this family has been plunged into.”

He said that when he learned of the incident he thought as a grandfather himself “how unbearable it would be to have to deal with such grief”.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the immediate family and the wider family circle at this time of sorrow and loss and assure them of our sympathy and support,” he added.

Local UUP councillor Darryl Wilson, in a post on Facebook, wrote the “entire community’s heart is broken” by the “terrible tragedy”.

“No words can express how we are feeling, our collective hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to all of those impacted by this devastating loss,” he added.

A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 12.32 on Friday 11 November, following reports of a farm incident in Ballymoney.

“Northern Ireland Ambulance Service dispatched a rapid response paramedic, an emergency crew and an ambulance officer to the incident.

“Following assessment, the patient was taken to Causeway Hospital.”

A PSNI spokeswoman said Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council have been informed of the incident.