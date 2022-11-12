'There is always new equipment coming out' — Hospitals rely on charity for high-tech devices

'There is always new equipment coming out' — Hospitals rely on charity for high-tech devices

Neurosurgeon Mahmoud Kamel said: “There is always new equipment coming out and they are very expensive." File picture

Sat, 12 Nov, 2022 - 01:57
Niamh Griffin, Health Correspondent

Charitable donations fill a financial gap for public hospitals in need of new high-tech equipment, a top neurosurgeon working in Cork said.

Cork University Hospital is one of two main specialist centres for neurosurgery including brain tumour surgery. The other is at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin.

Neurosurgeon Mahmoud Kamel said treatment available to this specialty has greatly improved over the last decade. “(Updates are needed) almost every year,” he said. 

“There is always new equipment coming out and they are very expensive. There are advances in equipment all the time.” 

To give you one example, a surgical microscope which would be suitable for us costs about half a million, on average. That’s just one example.

It is not always practical for any public hospital to fully meet this demand now, he said.

“The charity money makes the difference because there is equipment that we don’t have resources for, and the only way to purchase this is through the kind donations of the people,” he said.

“I used to work in Scotland as a consultant for 11 years before coming here, and very advanced, updated equipment came through endowments and charity money.” 

There are four neurosurgeons in the Cork unit, he said. 

“We cover the whole of the south of Ireland, so Waterford, Cork, Kerry and Limerick also, and for South Tipperary,” he said. “We are kept on the tip of our toes. We would operate every day, about three or four cases on average.” 

One of his former brain tumour patients, Patrick Foley living in Clashamore, Waterford, raised over €5,000 for the neurosurgery unit giving this to the CUH Charity in July. 

The charity recently raised €550,000 for an Ion Torrent Genexus Sequencer, this identifies the DNA profiles of cancer to help quickly determine treatment.

A four-year £1.4m study of the positive and problematic impacts of fundraising on the British health system opened in April 2020, led by the Third Sector Research Centre at the University of Birmingham.

Read More

Cork's 'fiercely independent' Ali, 5, learning to walk unaided after pioneering surgery

More in this section

Garda stock Pedestrian, 60s, dies following collision with motorbike
Autism campaigner, 12, is the youngest to sit Junior Cert maths exam – and gets 97% Autism campaigner, 12, is the youngest to sit Junior Cert maths exam – and gets 97%
Doctors estimate that one in 12 children now on hospital waiting lists Doctors estimate that one in 12 children now on hospital waiting lists
HospitalsHealthPlace: Cork University HospitalPlace: Beaumont HospitalPlace: CorkPlace: DublinPerson: Mahmoud Kamel
<p>A young boy has died on a farm in Ballymoney (Niall Carson/PA)</p>

Young boy dies on farm in Co Antrim

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.224 s