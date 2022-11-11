Watch the skies for 'extremely rare' Mars sighting

Keep your eyes peeled to the skies tonight and you might be treated to a rare sighting of Mars.

Tonight, an extremely bright red 'star' will appear next to the moon.

It should be visible - weather-depending - from dusk until dawn.

Mars comes close to Earth roughly every 2.1 years which it is doing at the end of 2022, according to Astronomy Ireland.

"This means it will be exceptionally bright to the naked eye. To have the full moon very close to it while Mars is so bright is an extremely rare sight," said David Moore, Editor of Astronomy Ireland.

Tonight, Mars will be 86m km from Earth while the moon will only be 0.4 million km away - that is 200 times closer than Mars is.

"As people stand looking at this marvellous sight in evening skies they can spare a thought that Mars is actually twice as wide as the moon, but being 200 times further away makes it look just like a bright 'dot' compared to the Moon's huge disk," said Mr Moore.

To spot the planet, people should look in the east from around 7pm when Mars and the moon will be rising. They can be seen all night until after midnight.

The weather may make spotting Mars difficult in some areas tonight as Met Éireann said it will be a largely dull, cloudy and misty night with scattered outbreaks of rain.

If you cannot spot it tonight there is no need to worry because Mars will be visible with the naked eye every evening as an extremely bright 'star' from now into the new year.

Next month, Mars will pass even closer to the moon and will actually pass behind the moon.

Known as the 'red planet' Mars has a noticeable red tinge to it in the sky as seen with the naked eye - this is caused by its sandy deserts.