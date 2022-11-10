Woman, 40s, pronounced dead at scene after being struck by car

A woman aged in her 40s was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a car this evening in Co Kilkenny.
Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the incident at 5.20pm.
The pedestrian died at the scene. The driver of the car did not require medical attention.
The collision occurred on the N10 at Spring Hill.
Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to the incident.
They are also appealing to road users with camera footage, including dash-cam, from the scene of the collision, to make it available to them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.