Workers at Meta Ireland told not to discuss potential job losses

Workers at Meta Ireland have been requested not to discuss pending job losses among themselves going forward.

The Irish Examiner has spoken to a number of workers who have stated that the management of certain teams had informed their subordinates to refrain from discussing the ongoing situation regarding layoffs.

A source within the company suggested that any such request could have been made with the mental health of those who may have lost their jobs in mind.

Last July, Facebook’s head of human resources sent a memo to employees, outlining the expectation that employees should work with “increased intensity”, in clarification of previous comments made by chief executive Mark Zuckerberg, who had called for “more aggressive goals” from his managers, and said that people choosing to leave the tech giant would make it “a better company”.

A Meta spokesperson told the Irish Examiner: "Managers were not asked to do either of these things. In Ireland we will be following the collective consultation process with elected employee representatives.”

The social networking giant yesterday announced long-expected job cuts amounting to 11,000 positions across the company.

At least 350 of those cuts are expected to come from Ireland’s 3,000-strong workforce at the firm’s global headquarters in Dublin.

Mark Zuckerberg has taken responsibility for the job cuts, saying he misjudged the surge in e-commerce activity as a result of the Covid pandemic. Picture: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

In addressing the company to announce the layoffs, Mr Zuckerberg took responsibility for the cuts, saying that he had misjudged the surge in e-commerce activity as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, new Twitter CEO Elon Musk has announced the end of remote working at the social media company unless personally approved by him on a case-by-case basis.

In his first communication with his employees since he acquired the company for $44bn (€43bn) two weeks ago, Mr Musk told his workforce that working from home was banned henceforth except for those physically unable to travel, adding that there was “no way to sugarcoat” the poor economic outlook for an advertising-dependent entity such as Twitter.

Elon Musk has told the Twitter workforce that working from home is banned except for those physically unable to travel. Picture: Susan Walsh/AP

In a follow-up email, Mr Musk said that the major focus for the company at present is the fight against verified bot and troll accounts, a possible reference to the backlash against his new Twitter Blue service which sees a ‘verified’ blue tick granted to anyone willing to pay $8 a month for the privilege.

That new policy led to a rash of impersonator accounts for celebrities tweeting under the guise of the blue tick on Wednesday evening.

A stormy meeting on the same night saw Twitter’s chief information security officer, chief privacy officer, and chief compliance officer all tender their resignations.

Twitter was cast into chaos last Friday after Mr Musk announced the laying-off of 3,500, or over 50%, of the company’s global workforce without warning, with many workers discovering they had been made redundant after finding their access to their employee accounts had been revoked.

The vast majority of Twitter’s senior management were also let go, meaning that roughly 80 middle managers across the globe are now reporting directly to the company’s mercurial owner.