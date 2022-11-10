Video of Dublin Bus driving on footpath sparks investigation

A video of a Dublin Bus driving along a cycleway and footpath in the city earlier this week has sparked a Garda investigation.
Dublin Bus is also investigating the incident. A spokesperson for the company said they were taking it "very seriously".
The clip, which has been shared widely on social media, showed a Dublin Bus being driven on a footpath and cycle lane between Rathfarnham and Terenure.
So there I was, sitting in traffic that was stopped between Rathfarnham and Terenure when a Dublin Bus went past me on the inside, in the pavement and bicycle Lane. 11am today. @dublinbusnews @TFIupdates @Dept_Transport @IrishTimes @IrishSunOnline @irishdailymail pic.twitter.com/pfwdpXLC1s— Kevin Gorman (@KevGor64) November 8, 2022
A Garda spokesperson said An Garda Síochána does not comment on "unverified material posted on social media".
However, they confirmed they were aware of the incident, and inquiries into allegations of dangerous driving were under way.
Meanwhile, a Dublin Bus representative said a "full investigation is under way".