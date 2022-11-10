Video of Dublin Bus driving on footpath sparks investigation

Video of Dublin Bus driving on footpath sparks investigation

Dublin Bus have confirmed that a full investigation into the reported incident is under way. Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins

Thu, 10 Nov, 2022 - 16:10
Eimer McAuley

A video of a Dublin Bus driving along a cycleway and footpath in the city earlier this week has sparked a Garda investigation. 

Dublin Bus is also investigating the incident. A spokesperson for the company said they were taking it "very seriously". 

The clip, which has been shared widely on social media, showed a Dublin Bus being driven on a footpath and cycle lane between Rathfarnham and Terenure. 

A Garda spokesperson said An Garda Síochána does not comment on "unverified material posted on social media". 

However, they confirmed they were aware of the incident, and inquiries into allegations of dangerous driving were under way. 

Meanwhile, a Dublin Bus representative said a "full investigation is under way". 

<p>Have you seen Thomas Ritchie? Picture: An Garda Síochána</p>

Concern for welfare of missing Dublin man

