Ability to adapt indefinitely to climate change is a 'myth'

Wholly adapting to climate change as a solution to the crisis is largely a "myth" and cannot substitute for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

That is according to the annual 10 New Insights in Climate Science unveiled at the UN climate change summit Cop27 in Egypt, where research's main findings over the past 12 months were presented.

Collated by international networks Future Earth, The Earth League, and the World Climate Research Programme, the insights were delivered to the thousands of policymakers and observers in Sharm-el-Sheikh. It said in its executive summary that the potential to adapt to climate change is not limitless.

"People and ecosystems in different places across the world are already confronted with limits to adaptation, and if the planet warms beyond 1.5C or even 2C, more widespread breaching of adaptation limits is expected. Hence, adaptation efforts cannot substitute for ambitious mitigation."

"Humans have a remarkable capacity to adapt, but as the planet continues to warm, we will be increasingly confronted with intolerable impacts of climate change to which people and ecosystems are not able to adapt. In other words, there are limits to adaptation."

In climate change terminology, adaptation means anticipating the adverse effects of climate change and taking appropriate action to prevent or minimise the damage they can cause, while mitigation refers to trying to reduce the impacts of climate change by preventing or reducing the greenhouse gases emissions into the atmosphere.

The Insights also said that vulnerability hotspots – areas with the highest susceptibility to being adversely affected by climate-driven hazards – are home to 1.6 billion people.

That number is projected to double by 2050, with Central America, the Sahel, Central and East Africa, the Middle East, and across the breadth of Asia identified as most at risk. Climate-driven hazard mortality is 15 times higher in hotspot countries than in the least-vulnerable countries, it said.

"Bit by bit, climate change and worsening climate extremes are chipping away at the resilience of physical, ecological, socioeconomic and sociocultural systems, putting people and livelihoods at risk. The worst impacts are felt in places with pre-existing, systemic vulnerability linked to poverty, forced migration, inequality and state fragility," the report said.

New threats are on the horizon from climate–health interactions, it said.

"Climate change is adversely impacting the health of humans, animals and entire ecosystems. Heat-related mortality, wildfires affecting our physical and mental health, and growing risks of outbreaks of infectious diseases are all linked to climate change."

Climate refugees are going to increase over time, it warned, while war and conflict are also at risk of increasing.