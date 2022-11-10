Teenager killed and two seriously injured in Donegal collision 

Thu, 10 Nov, 2022 - 10:55
Steve Neville

A teenager has been killed and two people have been seriously injured following a collision in Co Donegal.

The two-car collision occurred on the Ramelton Road in Letterkenny late on Wednesday night, at around 11.55pm.

A girl in her late teens, who was a front-seat passenger of one of the cars, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of both vehicles, two men, were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with serious injuries.

The road is currently closed and the services of Forensic Collision Investigators have been requested, gardaí said. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the Ramelton Road, Letterkenny, between 11.30pm and midnight are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

