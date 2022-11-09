Birdwatch Ireland probe: €500k earmarked for specific projects wasn't used for them 

More than half a million euros that was earmarked for specific projects in Birdwatch Ireland was not used for those projects according to an investigation by the Charities Regulator.

The conservation body failed to ensure that the proper adequate financial controls were in place.

The report, which was published yesterday, also found that in one case, the money was used to pay staff because it did not have enough funds in its bank account at the time.

It also emerged that the former chief executive of Birdwatch Ireland used some of the money to pay for repairs to his wife’s car. Inspectors who conducted the investigation were told the former chair of the organisation approved the use of the funds because the chief executive, Declan O’Sullivan was using his wife’s car for work at the time.

Mr O’Sullivan was employed for two and a half days a week on a salary of €78,000 per annum. The regulator opened the investigation into the charity last August after reports of irregularities.

Helen Martin, chief executive of the Charities Regulator, said that the inspector’s report highlighted the important role and responsibilities of the charity trustees.

“They must be fully informed on applicable legal and regulatory requirements and work together effectively,” she said.

“This is a key principle of the Charities governance code which emphasises the crucial relationship between trustees and a charity’s senior management.

“Furthermore, the report underlines how important regular board meetings are, as this is where charity trustees exercise their collective authority.

“It also highlights the difficulties that can arise for a charity where there is inadequate board oversight and essential internal controls and associated policies and procedures are non-existent, not adhered to, or are not fit for purpose.”

The investigation noted that there was no proper oversight of expenditure in relation to petty cash, credit cards, overtime, redundancy, and salary increases as well as travel and subsistence payments.

The current CEO of Birdwatch Ireland, Linda Lennon, said that she had been working since her appointment in May to ensure that all the correct procedures and policies were now in place. She said that substantial changes had been made to strengthen oversight at governance at the charity.