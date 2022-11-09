McConalogue 'stands over target of 25% cut in agriculture emissions' 

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has said he stands over the 25% target set to cut emissions in the agriculture sector despite the Taoiseach saying Ireland will do everything in its power to ensure a sustainable planet in his Cop27 speech.

Earlier this year, the Government agreed cuts to agricultural carbon emissions of 25% even though there was scope to push this to 30%, something the Green Party had wanted.

When asked if the targets set match the Taoiseach’s message at the Cop27 event in Egypt this week, Mr McConalogue said they did.

He said while it was an ambitious target for agriculture, it would contribute towards Ireland meeting a 51% reduction in emissions by 2030.

He said food production was crucial and not an option or a luxury “but the objective is to lower the ambitions of how we actually produce it".

However, he said this would see agriculture “stretching itself,” even though the changes for agriculture will be voluntary.

Investment in forestry

Mr McConalogue was speaking to reporters while announcing a proposed investment by the Government of €1.3bn in Irish forestry.

The programme, aimed at incentivising farmers to plant trees, will now be the subject of state-aid approval by the European Commission.

Green Party senator Pippa Hackett, who has responsibility for forestry, said the premiums for planting trees is to be increased by between 46% and 66% and extended to 20 years for farmers.

She said: “This will support the biggest and best-funded forestry programme ever in Ireland and it comes at an appropriate time given the urgency of taking climate mitigation measures.”

Ms Hackett was joined by Mr McConalogue and Fine Gael Junior Minister Martin Heydon at the announcement. All three come from farming backgrounds, with Mr Heydon and Ms Hackett owning farms.

When asked how they work to avoid conflicts of interest given all three would benefit in some way from the improved forestry rates, Ms Hackett said everyone was conflicted in some way in whatever department — whether there were benefits or downsides.

However, she said “we are very transparent” and she believes the knowledge all three have from their farming backgrounds “is far more valuable in terms of how we come up with the policies and the decisions we make”.

Meanwhile, despite initially being critical of a proposal to readmit Marc MacSharry to the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party before he decided to resign, Mr McConalogue said he was surprised at the Sligo TD’s decision to quit and he would have preferred if he had stayed in the party.

Mr McConalogue expressed the view that comments Mr MacSharry had previously made were not in line with party ethics.