World Cup 'tainted' by treatment of LGBTQI+ people and migrant workers, says Irish senator

Fine Gael Senator Jerry Buttimer has described the forthcoming World Cup as “tainted”.

Soccer fans should be able to enjoy the sport without having to think about human rights which are a concern in Qatar.

Qatar was chosen as host of the 2022 men’s football World Cup more than a decade ago.

Since then it has faced growing criticism over its human rights record, in particular its treatment of migrant workers and LGBTQ+ people.

Senator Buttimer was speaking after a Qatar World Cup Ambassador described homosexuality as “damage in the mind” when interviewed by a German television station on Monday.

“They have to accept our rules here," former Qatari national soccer player Khalid Salman said.

It was “very disappointing” to be in this position, that the World Cup is in Qatar.

“It’s a tainted World Cup. The principle of the World Cup has gone out the window,” said Mr Buttimer.

LGBTQI+ people did not choose their sexuality, “we’re born this way," he said.

It was not okay for people to go to Qatar and not be able to hold hands.

A general exterior view of the Lusail Stadium, a venue for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

While Mr Buttimer acknowledged that Muslim countries had a different view about homosexuality, “we should not have to compromise who we are".

He welcomed plans by some players to wear rainbow armbands. This was more than a symbol, it was a visual reminder that promoted inclusivity, he told Newstalk Breakfast.

There needed to be role models in sport who said that it was okay to be gay and sports commentators needed to challenge the attitudes in Qatar.

Mr Buttimer said he respected the culture of all countries and religious beliefs but this is a World Cup and it could be a catalyst for change.

Fifa needed to be held to account for the decision to have the World Cup in Qatar, a country where people could be put in jail for being gay, he added.

Mr Buttimer was echoing concerns raised by Junior Minister for Sport Jack Chambers who said that Irish broadcasters must “shine a light” on the serious issues in Qatar.

He said he was “very concerned” by the awarding of the Word Cup to the country given the controversies about its human rights abuses.

Speaking at the launch of the Government’s Dormant Accounts Fund Action Plan for 2023, Mr Chambers said: “Fifa have been out of touch in trying to dismiss, you know, the having to have solely a football focus when it comes to the World Cup in Qatar.

I think it’s right that people discuss the serious issues that are there and the controversies around human rights abuses.”

Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar and anyone found participating in same-sex sexual activity can be punished by up to seven years in prison.

The nation also operates a version of Islamic Sharia law that criminalises sexual activity between men and carries a maximum penalty of death by stoning, even though there is limited evidence of the law being enforced in recent years.

The Fianna Fáil TD for Dublin West said: “Obviously we had the awarding of the World Cup to Qatar [that] was mired in controversy and corruption.

"The impact on many migrant workers, the fact that thousands [of people] have died, they’ve had serious human rights abuses, is extremely concerning.

“And then the background: indiscriminate laws around the LGBT community in Qatar, and the repeated comments.

"We saw comments in the last 24 hours I think from diplomatic division of Qatar that was shocking and concerning.”

World Cup organisers have said “everyone is welcome” regardless of a person’s sexual orientation and said guests would not face discrimination.

He added: “RTÉ are showing the World Cup and fans will be watching it. But it will be incumbent on our broadcasters to shine a light and to discuss the issues in Qatar as the World Cup is occurring and to have that as an ongoing, open, repeated discussion.”

On Tuesday, former Fifa president Sepp Blatter described the choice of Qatar as a “mistake”.

The tournament gets underway on November 20 with England versus Wales.

Additional reporting from PA