Woman, 80s, in critical condition after being struck by car

Wed, 09 Nov, 2022 - 08:07
Michelle McGlynn

An elderly woman is currently in hospital following a traffic incident in Co Cavan.

Gardaí attended the scene on the R165 at Bailieboro where a pedestrian is understood to have been struck by a car.

The incident occurred shortly after 7pm. The woman, aged in her 80s, was taken to Cavan General Hospital where her condition is described as critical.

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling on the R165 at Bailieboro between 6.45pm and 7.15pm yesterday evening are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bailieboro Garda Station on 042 969 4570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

