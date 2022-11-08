Humphreys to draft plans for unemployment payment linked to previous salary

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys will bring forward plans before Christmas to link jobseekers' payments to previous salaries.

Ms Humphreys has said a scheme to introduce pay-related welfare benefits will be brought forward in the coming weeks, to avoid a "cliff-edge" for people who lose their jobs.

Government sources said the Minister is hoping to have a basic draft before Christmas, to set out what a new pay-related social protection system would look like.

This proposal would then go for a consultation period with trade unions and employers' groups and would be reviewed late next year.

It would involve linking social welfare payments to people’s past working history, where a person could sustain, in the early phase of a period of unemployment, an income somewhat close to what their employer paid. Ms Humphreys said:

I want to try and bring that particular payment in because I don't want somebody, when they lose their job, to face a sudden cliff-edge drop in their income.

"I saw that myself when I worked in a credit union where people lost their jobs, and they were they were faced with a large drop.

"That's something that I'm working on and my officials have brought forward a number of proposals. I plan to bring in a memo to the Government in due course, to bring in pay-related benefits."