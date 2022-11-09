Taoiseach must bring home 'horrifying' message of climate reality, says expert 

Taoiseach must bring home 'horrifying' message of climate reality, says expert 

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told political leaders at Cop 27 that Ireland is feeling the devastating effects of climate change, commenting on 'new growth' appearing on trees during a mild October. Picture: Kenneth O Halloran

Wed, 09 Nov, 2022 - 02:00
Pádraig Hoare, ENVIRONMENTAL CORRESPONDENT

Ireland remains "horrifyingly" with its foot on the accelerator towards climate damage, with greenhouse gas emissions continuing upwards — Cop27 must now be a line in the sand.

That is according to one of the country's foremost experts on climate change, who said Taoiseach Micheál Martin must bring home from Egypt the real-life horror stories of those whose existence is already being devastated by climate change.

University College Cork (UCC) professor Hannah Daly said Mr Martin must "address the nation directly on the urgency of action" in relation to climate change "with the same urgency that our political leadership demonstrated during the pandemic".

Otherwise, we will yet again miss our targets and continue to be part of the problem, not the solution.

The Taoiseach addressed the Cop27 UN summit in Egypt yesterday, saying that Ireland has seen the effects of climate change in recent weeks.

"Temperatures in Ireland have been so mild this autumn that trees are producing new growth before they have even dropped their leaves,” he said.

Echoing his calls that the most vulnerable countries should be supported as a matter of priority by the larger economies, Mr Martin said “the burden of climate change globally is falling most heavily on those least responsible for our predicament”.

Our citizens will become increasingly cynical, weary, and hopeless if words are not urgently matched by deeds — if commitments do not generate new realities. We can already see and feel the world around us changing.

Prof Daly said that while the Taoiseach spoke passionately, "words and ambitious targets are cheap, but action is hard".

"Not technically or financially hard — most of the solutions we need to rapidly reduce emissions are already mature, and bring economic opportunities and cost savings. 

The real cost of climate action is the political capital our political leaders must spend to drive the rapid and transformative action necessary to actually meet our commitments. 

"It is not politically easy to ask people to make a change to their lives, to require high-emitting industries to make investments, and to clearly communicate the moral imperative — the great tragedy and injustice of climate breakdown is that it is caused by ordinary decent people just going about their lives," she said.

Referencing UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres' bleak comments yesterday that the world is on a "highway to hell" because of climate change, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said that through action, the path was there still to "earn our clean ticket to heaven".

Read More

Cop27: The polluter pays? Globally, not really

More in this section

Domestic Violence bill Government criticised for pushing ahead with five days’ domestic violence leave
Humphreys to draft plans for unemployment payment linked to previous salary Humphreys to draft plans for unemployment payment linked to previous salary
Official Opening of the Central Mental Hospital, Portrane No sign of improvements in hospitals as over 100,000 go without a bed this year
Cop27#Climate ChangeClimate changeenvironmentemissionsPlace: IrelandPlace: EgyptPerson: Micheál MartinPerson: Hannah DalyPerson: Antonio GuterresPerson: Ursula von der LeyenEvent: Cop27Organisation: Fianna FáilOrganisation: University College CorkOrganisation: UNOrganisation: European Commission
<p>Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said he took personal responsibility for being overly optimistic about the company's growth. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie</p>

Meta to begin axing thousands of jobs worldwide

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.239 s