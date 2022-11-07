79-year-old man not seen since leaving Donegal hotel five days ago

Gardaí are appealing for the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing Tyrone man.
Seamus McNulty, 79, is missing from Bundoran, Co Donegal since November 2.
He was last seen leaving a hotel in the Bundoran area at around 5.05pm on Wednesday evening.
Seamus is described as being 5'7" and of slim build with brown hair and blue eyes.
When last seen he was wearing a three-quarter length hooded duffle coat, grey trousers and black trainers/shoes. He was also wearing glasses.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Seamus McNulty is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 9858530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.