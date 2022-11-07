79-year-old man not seen since leaving Donegal hotel five days ago

79-year-old man not seen since leaving Donegal hotel five days ago

Have you seen Seamus McNulty? Picture: An Garda Síochána

Mon, 07 Nov, 2022 - 21:37
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí are appealing for the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing Tyrone man.

Seamus McNulty, 79, is missing from Bundoran, Co Donegal since November 2.

He was last seen leaving a hotel in the Bundoran area at around 5.05pm on Wednesday evening.

Seamus is described as being 5'7" and of slim build with brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a three-quarter length hooded duffle coat, grey trousers and black trainers/shoes. He was also wearing glasses.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Seamus McNulty is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 9858530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

More in this section

British-Irish Parliamentary Assembly Time running out to act on climate change – Micheál Martin
ULSTER Anniversary 1 Withholding of information continues, Enniskillen victim’s daughter says
Brothers sexually abused at Blackrock College demand 'proper apology' Brothers sexually abused at Blackrock College demand 'proper apology'
Missing people
<p>Portrait of Nobel Peace Prize winner John Hume (Jessica Taylor/PA)</p>

Portrait of Nobel Peace Prize winner John Hume unveiled at Westminster

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.258 s