Cancer worse for those on low incomes, report finds

Cancer worse for those on low incomes, report finds

Getting access to a diagnosis or referral can be delayed for communities lacking regular interaction with GPs. Picture: Pexels

Tue, 08 Nov, 2022 - 00:05
Niamh Griffin, Health Correspondent

Large imbalances in access to cancer services make the disease more devastating for people on low incomes as they face a financial and health crisis.

Lack of money negatively affects every stage of treatment especially recovery, a review of services by think-thank TASC has found.

One doctor quoted in the report said: “Ireland’s extreme waiting lists will adversely affect the majority of low SES (socio-economic status) groups in how early a malignant cancerous tumour is found. Yet the impact of delayed diagnostic stage will be the greatest among the most vulnerable.” 

Getting access to a diagnosis or referral can be delayed for communities lacking regular interaction with GPs. 

Director Shana Cohen said: “(the report) highlights a plethora of crisscrossing gaps and deficiencies that make cancer a more devastating disease for less well-off individuals and families.” 

At-risk groups

Anyone with a low-income and no savings or with young children as well as the Traveller community and homeless people are among those at risk. 

The report highlights obstacles including ambulance and emergency department fees for patients without insurance or medical cards, transport, car parks and accommodation.

It found people can feel shame about some cancers and are reluctant to go to hospitals. Regular screening of at-risk populations could address this, the report said.

The "Understanding the Challenges of Cancer and Socio-Economic Inequality" report also found financial and literacy barriers to accessing healthier diets and help needed after treatment.

“Cancer patients living in low-income households are less likely to have access to private gym equipment, safe parks and green spaces or private gardens,” it states. 

A clear need was identified for government investment in the provision of safe exercise spaces.

Many cancer support centres started as breast-cancer centres run by white middle-class women, and this does not necessarily feel welcoming for a wider range of patients, the report found.

“In short, while rates of survival for cancer patients across Ireland have risen significantly over the past few decades, there are still large imbalances,” the report said, referring to financial and social differences.

Irish Cancer Society CEO Aevril Power said the findings show vulnerable groups do not benefit from general improvements in cancer survival rates.

“It is shameful that people from lower socio-economic backgrounds are significantly more likely to get certain cancers and to die from them,” she said.

Read More

When does stress become burnout and what can you do about it?

More in this section

Portrait of Nobel Peace Prize winner John Hume unveiled at Westminster Portrait of Nobel Peace Prize winner John Hume unveiled at Westminster
British-Irish Parliamentary Assembly Time running out to act on climate change – Micheál Martin
ULSTER Anniversary 1 Withholding of information continues, Enniskillen victim’s daughter says
<p>Have you seen Seamus McNulty? Picture: An Garda Síochána</p>

79-year-old man not seen since leaving Donegal hotel five days ago

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.24 s