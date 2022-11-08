Fr Peter McVerry: Hiqa would close some homeless hostels 'overnight'

Fr Peter McVerry: 'The solution to homelessness is to provide people with a home. This is our priority, for, although we provide hostel accommodation for almost 1,000 people every night, they still remain homeless.' File picture: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Tue, 08 Nov, 2022 - 02:00
Noel Baker, Social Affairs Correspondent

The number of people assisted by the Peter McVerry Trust jumped by 30% last year, with Fr Peter McVerry saying that if health watchdog Hiqa was drafted in to inspect some homeless hostels, it would close them "overnight".

The homeless crisis has worsened as the year has progressed, but last year marked a significant escalation, with the charity, now active in 28 local authority areas, assisting more than 10,000 in 2021, two-thirds of whom were male.

That marks an increase of almost 30% on the previous year.

The annual report outlines the ongoing expansion of Housing First, the response to Covid-19 and the increase in its own housing delivery and tenant support services. The Trust said 1,200 homeless people were given a key to their own door last year.

In the report foreword, Fr Peter McVerry said: "The solution to homelessness is to provide people with a home. This is our priority, for, although we provide hostel accommodation for almost 1,000 people every night, they still remain homeless."

The report is to be launched today by Minister for Housing, Darragh O'Brien. Fr Peter McVerry said one issue was the standard of some emergency accommodation.

"An area that requires radical overhaul is the provision of hostel accommodation for homeless people," he said. "While some hostels are of an excellent standard, and are in high demand, others are very poor. 

Sharing a room with several other people, usually strangers, some actively using drugs during the night, some with serious mental health problems, is unacceptable. 

"Providing overcrowded and unsafe accommodation sends a message to homeless people, and the message is, 'This is what society thinks you are worth,' thus undermining their self-esteem and dignity.

"I have repeatedly suggested that Hiqa be tasked with inspecting hostels and publishing their reports," he added. 

I have no doubt that Hiqa would close some hostels overnight, and require extensive renovations on others to bring them up to an acceptable standard. 

"To respect the dignity of homeless people, each person should have their own room, or own lockable partitioned space, where they can feel safe and know their property will be secure."

"While I get lots of complaints, especially around property getting stolen in hostels, the complainant will often end up saying, 'But the staff are great.' So, I would like to thank all those who work with us and express my appreciation for what they do, so caringly, sometimes in very difficult circumstances."

'Hidden opportunity'

Pat Doyle, CEO of Peter McVerry Trust said: “Last year marked 10 years of Peter McVerry Trust delivering the Housing First model in Ireland, an approach that provides housing and intensive wraparound supports to people experiencing homelessness. By the end of last year, we had 680 active Housing First tenancies across 14 local authorities and we continued to grow the number of homes we offered for Housing First to other local authorities beyond our contracted areas.” 

