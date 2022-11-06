Cork city at risk of flooding as wind warning issued for five counties

Next week will start off quite blustery for five counties as Met Éireann issued a fresh weather warning.

A status yellow wind warning will come into effect on Monday morning for counties Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow.

It is valid from 11am tomorrow and will be lifted at 9pm.

The national forecaster has warned of very strong and gusty southerly winds which will track eastwards during the day.

Damaging gusts of up to 110km/h are possible during this time and the public are advised to exercise caution.

The latest warning is in addition to the weather advisory which was issued last Friday and will remain in place until 11pm this coming Friday, November 11.

The country will see further heavy rainfall during this period and there is a chance of localised flooding due to waterlogged soils and high river levels.

Cork city flood warning

Cork City Council advised there could be instances of flooding on Monday morning during high tide. Morning high tide will be at 4.28am and evening high tide at 4.48pm.

The council's Flood Assessment Team met this afternoon and said some roads and parking areas along the quays in the city will likely suffer flooding.

These areas include Lower Glanmire Road, Horgan’s Quay, Morrison’s Quay, Fr Matthew Quay, Trinity Bridge, Union Quay, Sharman Crawford Street, Wandesford Quay, Frenche’s Quay, Proby’s Quay, Crosses Green, Lavitt’s Quay, Kyrl’s Quay and potentially reaching South Terrace, Rutland Street, Sawmill Street and South Mall.

Traffic restrictions will be in place at these locations, during these times. Restrictions on Morrison's Quay will be in place from this evening and will be reviewed on Monday afternoon.

A limited supply of sandbags will be available from tomorrow Monday at Tramore Valley Park from 10am until 4pm.

The situation will remain under review and a further update will be issued on Monday.

Weather forecast

Overall, tomorrow is set to become increasingly wet and windy as the day goes on.

Scattered outbreaks of rain in the morning will develop into heavier rain in the west and southwest tracking eastwards across the country during the afternoon and evening.

The rain will be accompanied by very strong and gusty winds, strongest in coastal counties in the south and southeast.

Overnight, the rain will clear with blustery showers following from the west.

Tuesday is forecast to bring sunny spells and scattered showers, some of which may become heavy with isolated thunderstorms possible.