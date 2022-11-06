Gardaí monitoring as anti-vaccine protesters target home of ex-HSE boss

Gardaí are monitoring after a group of anti-vaccine protesters held a livestream at the home of former HSE chief Paul Reid.

Mr Reid was not at home at the time, he has told the Irish Examiner.

“I’m aware that it happened. I wasn’t there and no one was at home at the time. The guards are monitoring the situation," he said.

A Garda spokesperson said that there was no investigation at this time, but sources said that the situation was being monitored.

They said that while it was not currently felt that Mr Reid or his family are in any danger, entering the garden of the home was seen as a serious step.

Mr Reid finished up as HSE chief last month, but social media messaging groups have continued to make him a target of protests given his role in overseeing Ireland's Covid-19 vaccination programme.

He said at the time of his departure that his decision was influenced by two key factors — a desire to spend more time with his family who had made many sacrifices to support him, and a belief the HSE was entering a new phase and that the appointment of a new leader was now timely.

Mr Reid said he was making the decision with a heavy heart, and that it was the hardest decision he had ever made in relation to his own career.

The protesters have been a consistent presence at the vaccination centre in Carrick-on-Shannon, where staff have had what are referred to as "legal notices" in attempts to halt vaccinations.

Videos which have circulated online in recent weeks show protestors using what they call a Garda investigation file into alleged fraud by vaccine makers as reasoning for shutting the centres down.

However, gardaí have confirmed to the Irish Examiner that no such investigation is underway.

A spokesperson said: "I can confirm, An Garda Síochána has not commenced an investigation of this nature."

Anti-vaccine protesters have said in recent days that they will soon take these protests around the country.