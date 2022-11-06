Gardaí monitoring as anti-vaccine protesters target home of ex-HSE boss

Gardaí monitoring as anti-vaccine protesters target home of ex-HSE boss

Former HSE CEO Paul Reid was not at home at the time. Picture: Leah Farrell / Photocall Ireland

Sun, 06 Nov, 2022 - 19:00
PAUL HOSFORD and Ciara Phelan

Gardaí are monitoring after a group of anti-vaccine protesters held a livestream at the home of former HSE chief Paul Reid.

Mr Reid was not at home at the time, he has told the Irish Examiner.

“I’m aware that it happened. I wasn’t there and no one was at home at the time. The guards are monitoring the situation," he said.

A Garda spokesperson said that there was no investigation at this time, but sources said that the situation was being monitored.

They said that while it was not currently felt that Mr Reid or his family are in any danger, entering the garden of the home was seen as a serious step.

Mr Reid finished up as HSE chief last month, but social media messaging groups have continued to make him a target of protests given his role in overseeing Ireland's Covid-19 vaccination programme.

He said at the time of his departure that his decision was influenced by two key factors — a desire to spend more time with his family who had made many sacrifices to support him, and a belief the HSE was entering a new phase and that the appointment of a new leader was now timely.

Mr Reid said he was making the decision with a heavy heart, and that it was the hardest decision he had ever made in relation to his own career.

The protesters have been a consistent presence at the vaccination centre in Carrick-on-Shannon, where staff have had what are referred to as "legal notices" in attempts to halt vaccinations.

Videos which have circulated online in recent weeks show protestors using what they call a Garda investigation file into alleged fraud by vaccine makers as reasoning for shutting the centres down.

However, gardaí have confirmed to the Irish Examiner that no such investigation is underway.

A spokesperson said: "I can confirm, An Garda Síochána has not commenced an investigation of this nature."

Anti-vaccine protesters have said in recent days that they will soon take these protests around the country.

Read More

Covid patient finally cleared of virus after 411 days

More in this section

Warming weather and rising seas getting worse, UN meteorological report warns Warming weather and rising seas getting worse, UN meteorological report warns
Ambulance turnaround times exceed an hour at Cork and Kerry hospitals Ambulance turnaround times exceed an hour at Cork and Kerry hospitals
Garda stock Man, 80s, killed following traffic collision in Clare
#COVID-19HSEVaccinePerson: Paul Reid
<p>Damaging gusts of up to 110km/h are possible during this time and the public are advised to exercise caution. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire</p>

Cork city at risk of flooding as wind warning issued for five counties

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.283 s