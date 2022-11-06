Ambulance turnaround times exceed an hour at Cork and Kerry hospitals

Ambulances are waiting 52 minutes on average at hospitals across Ireland before being able to declare themselves ready to accept another call, an increase of almost 10 minutes on the previous year.

Ambulance turnaround times involve the amount of time from the ambulance arrival time to when the crew declares the readiness of the ambulance to accept another call.

Information obtained under the Freedom of Information Act revealed that, on average, ambulance turnaround times have increased nationally from around 43 minutes last year to 52 minutes in the first nine months of 2022.

The HSE’s target turnaround time is just 30 minutes. The health service highlighted the impact of increased emergency department (ED) attendances on turnaround times.

The South Southwest Hospital Group (SSWHG), which includes the likes of Cork University Hospital (CUH) and University Hospital Kerry (UHK), recorded the longest average ambulance turnaround times in 2021 (57:35) and in 2022 so far (1:15:40).

Irish Patients Association spokesman, Stephen McMahon. File Photo: Laura Hutton/Photocall Ireland.

Stephen McMahon, co-founder of the patient rights and safety advocacy group the Irish Patients Association (IPA), said: “We see that some steps are being taken to improve patient flow through EDs but this revelation regarding turnaround times is yet another example of deteriorating conditions.

“The increase in emergency ambulances turnaround times nationally signals a further exposure to risk for patients in the community as ambulance capacity is reduced and its service becomes more challenged.”

Mr McMahon stated that the latest figures mean the National Ambulance Service (NAS) would have to double its fleet to achieve an average 30 minute turnaround time.

“We appreciate the great work that our emergency responders do and those who work in overcrowded EDs - this deterioration is not their fault,” he added.

“It has happened over a long time due in part to poor governance and accountability at all levels.”

A spokesperson for the HSE said: “One of the most significant challenges for the health service is the extremely high levels of Emergency Department (ED) attendances and the high number of people who need to be admitted to hospital for ongoing treatment.”

So far this year, 1,066,641 people have attended EDs around the country, according to the HSE.

Comparing 2019 to date in 2022, there has been a 5.36% increase overall in ED attendance.

“Emergency Departments always prioritise and treat the sickest patients first, by means of a standardised and well-validated process known as triage,” the HSE spokesperson explained.

“This means that patients requiring less urgent care may have to wait longer times to be seen and this includes patients who arrive by ambulance, not requiring emergency and urgent care.

“NAS and ED staff work together to ensure patients are transferred to hospital care as quickly and as safely as possible.

“To alleviate the pressures in emergency care, a range of initiatives are already being implemented as part of the National Service Plan, including additional capacity in terms of beds, staffing and strengthening Community Care Teams."

As part of winter planning, the HSE has developed a plan to support acute and community services to respond to anticipated high levels of emergency attendance and admissions.

Funding of just over €169m has been assigned to implement these measures over 2022 and 2023, including the delivery of additional capacity in acute and community service and the rollout of the vaccination programme for flu and Covid-19.