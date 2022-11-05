Man, 80s, killed following traffic collision in Clare

The R352 is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Sat, 05 Nov, 2022 - 22:08
Michelle McGlynn

A man has been killed in a fatal road traffic collision this evening.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the incident on the R352, Mountshannon in Co Clare.

At around 7.45pm, a car collided with a pedestrian, a man in his 80s.

The man has since been pronounced dead.

The R352 is currently closed and local diversions are in place. Garda Forensic Collision Investigators will conduct a technical examination of the scene.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Any road users with camera footage, including dash-cam, from the R352 between 7.30pm and 8.00pm today, are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 684 8100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

