Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Mullingar woman

Gardaí are appealing for the public's help in locating missing woman, Realtín O'Brien.

Realtín is missing from Mullingar, Westmeath since yesterday.

Both Gardaí and Realtín's family are concerned for her welfare.

She is described as being around 5'7", of slim build with blonde hair.

When last seen, Realtín was wearing a black jacket, black leggings and white trainers.

Anyone with information on Realtin’s whereabouts are asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.