Health minister defends 'comprehensive' HSE winter plan, despite queues in A&Es

The problems facing the Irish health service this winter were “predictable”, but the Government is increasing capacity “at a record level” to try to relieve the pressure, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said.

Speaking at the opening of the new Central Mental Hospital in Portrane, north Dublin, Mr Donnelly said that more investment was being put in in a bid to ensure that people waiting “too long on trolleys becomes a thing of the past” and pointed to problems other jurisdictions are having in terms of pressures on health services.

He was reacting to comments made on Thursday by HSE chief clinical officer Colm Henry who admitted patients can expect to be stuck on trolleys for 24 hours in the country's hospital emergency departments this winter.

Dr Henry said: “It’s something none of us want to tolerate, particularly older people and for those who are unwell.”

Mr Donnelly said that a “very comprehensive” winter plan had been put in place and that increasing capacity in the public health service “at a level never seen before is the medium to long term solution to this”.

“It is this Government’s determination that we will add sufficient capacity to our permanent capacity to our public health service, such that over time, that sufficient beds, sufficient healthcare professionals and sufficient community resources are in place,” he said.

A patient's kitchen in the women's accommodation at the new Central Mental Hospital in Portrane, Co Dublin. Picture: Colin Keegan/Collins

“[And] such that people waiting for too long on trolleys becomes a thing of the past. We all know that this has been going on for many, many years. And we know that because of Covid it's gotten much worse.”

He said that there were nearly 400 patients in hospital with Covid-19 and these numbers are significantly “overrepresented” with people who’ve not availed of the latest eligible vaccine for them. He urged people both to take up a booster if it’s offered and the flu vaccine this winter.

The health minister also reacted to the comments from the HSE around the proposed reform of alcohol licencing laws, which would allow for longer opening hours.

Dr Henry had said "clearly, we have an interest" when asked about the proposed reforms and their potential impact.

Mr Donnelly said that “harmful” and “disruptive” drinking must be targeted and work was already ongoing in this area.

He said he raised the HSE’s "significant concerns” in this regard at Cabinet but said Government has to “strike a balance” between public health and supporting the nighttime economy, which was decimated by the pandemic.