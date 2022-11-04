More than 30 Ukrainian refugees to be accommodated in €2m Georgian mansion 

About 35 Ukrainian are set to be accommodated in a €2m Georgian mansion in Co Mayo.

The refugees’ arrival at Ballinafad House had been delayed pending the outcome of a fire safety risk assessment, but Mayo County Council said this issue had been resolved and the plan is expected to proceed “very soon”.

The historic manor in Belcarra has been extensively renovated and has been used as a wedding venue, boasting its own chapel, theatre and function rooms, as well as short-stay accommodation.

The main house has 37 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms over four floors, while an adjoining priest’s house has 10 bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a reception area, and a living room.

Renovation works on Ballinafad House featured on RTÉ’s Great House Revival in 2018, and it is currently on the market with an asking price of €2m.

While about 35 refugees from Ukraine are expected to be accommodated at the property initially, this number will increase “in due course”, according to Mayo County Council director of services Tom Gilligan.

“We were awaiting a further update in relation to the fire safety risk assessment. This has now been received and a path forward agreed,” he said.

“The owner of Ballinafad House and Mayo County Council are working very well together and it is expected that this body of work will be concluded very soon.”

Mr Gilligan said it was not possible to provide a “final figure” regarding the cost of using the building, but he noted the parties involved were cognisant of the need to ensure value for money.

Ballinafad House was built in 1827 and was once part of a 1,000-acre estate. In 1908, it was donated to the Society of African Missions and it functioned as a secondary school and seminary until 1957.

It subsequently became a post-primary agricultural college but fell into disrepair following its closure in the 1970s. It was purchased by Australian Bede Tannock and restoration works commenced in 2014.