HSA investigation launched following death of man, 50s, in Cavan workplace accident

An investigation has been launched by the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) after a man in his 50s died in a workplace accident in Cavan yesterday, November 3.
Gardaí attended the scene of the fatal workplace accident at a business premises on the Kells Road, Bailieboro, Co Cavan, yesterday afternoon, confirmed a garda spokesperson.
"A man aged in his 50s was pronounced deceased and his body was removed to Cavan Mortuary," it was added.
The HSA attended the scene, the spokesperson confirmed.
"I can confirm the HSA have launched an investigation into a reported workplace fatality in Cavan and as such no further information is available at this time," a HSA spokesperson told the.