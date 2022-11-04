Met Éireann issues week-long weather alert warning of heavy rain and floods

Met Éireann has issued a week-long weather alert, warning of the risk of localised flooding due to heavy rain over the coming days.

The weather advisory came into effect this lunchtime and will be in place until 11pm on Friday, November 11.

"Further rainfall this weekend and next week will cause localised flooding due to waterlogged soils and high river levels," it reads.

It's been a dry day overall for most of the country, though this evening, "cloud will increase from the west with outbreaks of rain and drizzle following".

"Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees in light to moderate west to southwest breezes, backing southerly in the evening and freshening on coasts."

Tonight will be "wet with widespread rain with some heavy falls in places" as temperatures drop to six to 10 degrees.

"A wet and cloudy start tomorrow but the rain will clear eastwards during the morning and will be followed by good sunny spells and scattered showers.

"Towards the evening, the showers will become heavier with the chance of thunderstorms."