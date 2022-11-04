Sligo makes a ‘Splash’ at national Clean Coasts awards

A photograph capturing stormy conditions in the Sligo village of Mullaghmore has scooped up top prize in the prestigious Love Your Coast photography competition.

‘Splash’ by Darragh Gorman was announced as Image of the Year on Thursday night at an awards ceremony that wrapped up the 13th edition of the annual Clean Coasts competition.

Hosted in Dublin’s Smock Alley Theatre, the event showcased a shortlist of 50 of the best images from this year’s competition — whittled down from a whopping 1,100 entries.

The judging panel were blown away by the standard of this year’s submissions, as Coastal Communities Manager Sinead McCoy explained. “We were delighted to be able to celebrate the talent of the photographers who entered our competition, as well as the beauty of the Irish coast, in-person again after our virtual awards of the past two years.

“Over the last thirteen years our Love Your Coast competition has been very successful and well received. For Clean Coasts, this is more than just a photography competition: we are an island nation, and our coast and marine environment are incredibly important to us. Clean Coasts has over 1,800 volunteer groups who are doing amazing work when it comes to managing and protecting our marine environment, so these photographs are a way for everybody to appreciate and celebrate our coast and be inspired to get involved too."

The inspiring photographs were divided across five categories – Coastal Heritage, Coastal Landscape, People & the Coast, Wildlife & the Coast, and Creativity & the Coast.

As well as being named Overall Photographer of the Year, Darragh also won first place in the Coastal Landscape category, securing a €5,000 prize fund.

Dargah says much of the secret to his success is owed to his familiar subject matter and sticking to what he knows best.

Speaking of the day he captured his award winning shot, he said: “I’ve been photographing storms at Mullaghmore for the last 10 years. It’s always spectacular and wild, but this day was extra special as the offshore winds were blowing into the face of the crashing waves and lifting them skyward. It was a unique day and one I’ll always remember.”

Mullaghmore was a popular focus this year, as it was also the inspiration for Brian Campbell, who won first place in the Coastal Heritage category with his image “In the shadow of a giant!” taken in Classiebawn Castle.