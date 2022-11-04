Sligo makes a ‘Splash’ at national Clean Coasts awards

Sligo makes a ‘Splash’ at national Clean Coasts awards

Darragh Gorman has been named Photographer of the Year in the 2022 Love Your Coast Photography Competition.

Fri, 04 Nov, 2022 - 10:48
Shauna McHugh

A photograph capturing stormy conditions in the Sligo village of Mullaghmore has scooped up top prize in the prestigious Love Your Coast photography competition.

‘Splash’ by Darragh Gorman was announced as Image of the Year on Thursday night at an awards ceremony that wrapped up the 13th edition of the annual Clean Coasts competition.

Hosted in Dublin’s Smock Alley Theatre, the event showcased a shortlist of 50 of the best images from this year’s competition — whittled down from a whopping 1,100 entries.

The judging panel were blown away by the standard of this year’s submissions, as Coastal Communities Manager Sinead McCoy explained. “We were delighted to be able to celebrate the talent of the photographers who entered our competition, as well as the beauty of the Irish coast, in-person again after our virtual awards of the past two years.

Read More

Stunning nature photo gallery's role in protecting  Irish  coastline

“Over the last thirteen years our Love Your Coast competition has been very successful and well received. For Clean Coasts, this is more than just a photography competition: we are an island nation, and our coast and marine environment are incredibly important to us. Clean Coasts has over 1,800 volunteer groups who are doing amazing work when it comes to managing and protecting our marine environment, so these photographs are a way for everybody to appreciate and celebrate our coast and be inspired to get involved too."

The inspiring photographs were divided across five categories – Coastal Heritage, Coastal Landscape, People & the Coast, Wildlife & the Coast, and Creativity & the Coast.

As well as being named Overall Photographer of the Year, Darragh also won first place in the Coastal Landscape category, securing a €5,000 prize fund.

Dargah says much of the secret to his success is owed to his familiar subject matter and sticking to what he knows best.

Speaking of the day he captured his award winning shot, he said: “I’ve been photographing storms at Mullaghmore for the last 10 years. It’s always spectacular and wild, but this day was extra special as the offshore winds were blowing into the face of the crashing waves and lifting them skyward. It was a unique day and one I’ll always remember.”

Mullaghmore was a popular focus this year, as it was also the inspiration for Brian Campbell, who won first place in the Coastal Heritage category with his image “In the shadow of a giant!” taken in Classiebawn Castle.

More in this section

'Hundreds of thousands' of euro may be needed to repair damage caused by flooding in Gorey  'Hundreds of thousands' of euro may be needed to repair damage caused by flooding in Gorey 
Helicopter lost for 60 years identified in Lough Foyle Helicopter lost for 60 years identified in Lough Foyle
An Bord Pleanala / Cobblestone Minister rang An Bord Pleanála chair just hours before his departure
<p>The search for Columba McVeigh is to be paused over the winter because of the hazardous weather conditions (Liam McBurney/PA)</p>

Search of bog for 1975 IRA victim Columba McVeigh is paused for winter

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.217 s