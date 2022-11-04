Special 'street crime' Garda taskforce set for Dublin

Special 'street crime' Garda taskforce set for Dublin

The establishment of the taskforce comes against the background of a worsening staff shortage in An Garda Síochána.

Fri, 04 Nov, 2022 - 02:00
Cormac O’Keeffe, Security Correspondent

A special taskforce is to be set up in Dublin to provide a beefed-up Garda response to street crime.

The exact scope and staffing of the taskforce is not yet clear, with some reports it could also include operations to target low and mid-level drug dealing.

While the taskforce is expected to include within its remit the law and order situation along O’Connell Street — which has attracted widespread political and public concern — it is said the body is not specifically in response to that.

Some sources say the taskforce was suggested by the Assistant Commissioner for Dublin Angela Willis soon after she took office in May 2021 and that she has been working on it since then.

It is understood the taskforce will operate across the entire six divisions in the Garda Dublin Metropolitan Region and not just the city centre.

The remit and resourcing of the taskforce is still being finalised and details are expected in the coming weeks.

Its establishment comes against the background of a worsening staff shortage in An Garda Síochána.

Taskforces second gardaí from different stations to a dedicated unit with the purpose of providing a rapid and significant response to various crime trends or issues.

It is not clear how many gardaí are being seconded to the unit, with various numbers being suggested.

It is expected the body will operate under the command of a detective superintendent in the assistant commissioner’s office.

The taskforce is separate from Operation Citizen, the uniform patrol initiative in Dublin city centre, launched in November 2021.

Questions have been raised about the impact on those stations that will lose members to the taskforce.

Some gardaí have also flagged concerns at reductions in numbers at the existing, and separate, Special Crime Task Force, set up after the 2016 Regency Hotel attack to assist the work of the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (DOCB).

There have also been vacancies in DOCB itself, at inspector, sergeant, and Garda ranks.

In relation to DOCB, the Irish Examiner has been informed the inspector vacancies have been filled, that interviews for detective sergeant are being held next week, and that those for detective garda will be held in a couple of weeks.

Read More

Gardaí not consulted on new pub opening times

More in this section

Helicopter lost for 60 years identified in Lough Foyle Helicopter lost for 60 years identified in Lough Foyle
An Bord Pleanala / Cobblestone Minister rang An Bord Pleanála chair just hours before his departure
HSE Operational Update Media Briefing HSE admits patients can expect 24-hour A&E waits
GardaiPlace: DublinOrganisation: An Garda Siochana
<p>According to the council, there was heavy flooding in Gorey, Courtown and surrounding areas, following heavy rainfall this evening. Picture: Andy Gibson</p>

Commuters caught in traffic chaos due to floods in Wexford

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
Let Me Tell You

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Logo IE

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Logo IE
Let me tell youListen
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.23 s