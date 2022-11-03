Women and babies 'at risk' in Tipperary because of staff shortages, warn midwives

Midwives in the maternity unit at Tipperary University Hospital have warned that staff shortages are causing risks to the safety of women and their babies.

The staffing problem is so acute, hospital management has admitted that midwives are being sent to Tipperary UH from other maternity hospitals. Management said a national shortage of midwives is "a cause for concern".

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has written to the hospital warning of “significant midwifery staffing deficits".

The letter went on to say: “Please be aware that INMO members working in the Maternity Department of Tipperary University Hospital cannot be held accountable or responsible for any adverse event that might occur.”

An adverse event is any incident leading to serious harm to the mother or baby while in hospital.

The letter, seen by the Irish Examiner, states that midwives feel their ability to provide safe care to mothers and babies is being compromised.

The midwives are scrambling to cover gaps with the letter stating they have large amounts of annual leave built up and are unable to take time off.

Industrial Relations executive Grainne Walsh also wrote that midwives who do take a day off are contacted to come in and fill gaps in the roster.

The letter warns of “unacceptable levels of stress, exhaustion and burnout.”

Job vacancies

The INMO is also concerned about vacancies in senior management roles indicating it is not clear who is responsible for actions in the unit. They asked for immediate clarification around clinical governance structures.

A spokesman for the hospital said: “The maternity Services in Tipperary University Hospital (Tipp UH) is currently experiencing a shortage of midwifery staff.”

Management are working with the Maternity Directorate which covers maternity hospitals in Cork, Kerry, Waterford, and Tipperary, as well as with the South/South West Hospital Group to try and address the shortages.

This includes "allocation of some midwives from maternity units within the Directorate where this is feasible", he said.

Recruitment

The hospital is recruiting locally, nationally, and internationally, as well as relying on overtime hours and agency staff.

However, the hospital insisted they are mindful of the safety of mothers, babies, and staff.

“(Management) monitor the staffing levels on a daily basis taking necessary actions in terms of workload and activity in line with the risk assessment and management plan in place,” he said.

“All necessary actions are taken to ensure the safety of the women attending the service in Tipp UH including ongoing risk assessments and escalation as necessary.”

The INMO also raised concerns about several general nurses now working in the unit, stating in addition to inadequate staffing levels the unit can also face an “inappropriate skill mix” of staff on duty.

“Registered general nurses with previous midwifery experience are allocated to the post-natal ward to assist midwifery staff provide care to mothers and their babies," the hospital spokesman said.

“The current national shortage of midwifery staff is a cause for concern and the ability to safely staff maternity units."