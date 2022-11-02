Man found dead in Monaghan suffered head injury in 'unexplained' circumstances

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for more information related to this incident. 

Wed, 02 Nov, 2022 - 22:30
Eimer McAuley

Gardaí have said that the man found dead in Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan on Tuesday morning suffered a head injury. 

The man's body was discovered on the curtilage of a premises on the Kingscourt road at Lossets. 

Gardaí say the results of a post-mortem are not being released for "operational reasons."

"The male suffered a head injury, the circumstances of which are unexplained at this time," a garda spokesperson said. 

Anyone who may have information in relation to this incident can contact Carrickmacross Garda Station on 042 969 0190, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Cara, 12, to tell Dáil committee autism services 'are a national disgrace'

